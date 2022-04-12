From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Arewa Alliance for the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele (AAPGE), a group of patriotic Northern leaders and politicians, has commenced regional engagements with Northern stakeholders on the pathway to realising a Presidency of Godwin Emefiele, current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Beginning in Yola, Adamawa State, AAPGE has convened a press conference and zonal endorsement session for the Presidency of Mr Godwin Emefiele. The event was well-attended by stakeholders from various industries including businessmen, Agribusiness operators, politicians, civil servants, religious leaders, traditional leaders, women and youths, who all endorsed Mr Godwin Emefiele for President.

Putting their approval on the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele at the event were several North-East groups, including the North-East Business Community, North-East APC Youth Leaders, North-East APC Women Leaders and North-East APC Stakeholders.

Before the event, AAPGE had met with all 21 Local Government APC Party Chairmen in Adamawa State and other party executives, who also warmly received the proposition of an Emefiele presidency.

Speaking during the event, AAPGE leaders stated that the group’s activities in support of Godwin Emefiele are a result of their confidence in him and his acceptability among all Nigerians brought about by his unbiased, people-focused interventions at the CBN.

The group pointed out that before Emefiele was appointed CBN Governor, less-privileged Nigerians had not felt the impact of the Government. However, with Emefiele’s interventions and policies which are focused on poverty alleviation, the group said that the lives of millions of Nigerians have been significantly improved.

Lauding Emefiele’s Agric transformation efforts, AAPGE noted that Emefiele has abolished Nigeria’s status as a food-dependent nation and turned it into a food self-sufficient nation, adding that if Emefiele is given the opportunity to continue as President from where he left off as CBN Governor, Nigeria will definitely be the better for it.

The group quoted official data which show that the CBN has disbursed over N927 billion in less than seven years to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country under the Emefiele-led ABP.

‘Additionally, before 2015, Nigeria’s local rice production was 1.5 metric tonnes/hectare. Courtesy of the ABP, local rice production has soared to 5 metric tonnes/hectare. This increase in rice production has resulted in an increase in the number of large-scale integrated rice mills available in the country, from less than 10 in 2015 to nearly 100,400 medium-sized mills and over 200,000 small scale mills across the country today, providing millions of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians,’ it stated.

In terms of his performance in managing Nigeria’s economy, AAPGE lauded Emefiele’s immense contribution in pulling Nigeria out of recession despite global economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and oil price shocks.

Again, quoting official data, AAPGE pointed out that Nigeria’s GDP is on the rise following its 3.4% growth in 2021, the fastest growth rate in 7 years.

In continuation of its regional engagements, AAPGE will conduct campaigns across the 19 Northern States of Nigeria as well as in northern communities across the South, not forgetting those in the diaspora.