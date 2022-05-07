By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Executive Governor of Sokoto State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sack the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele.

Governor Tambuwal, who said this in Jalingo shortly after interacting with party delegates ahead of the presidential primaries of the party, noted that after openly identifying with a political party, Emefiele’s continued stay in the office was dangerous for the country.

He insisted that he will respect a consensus arrangement of the party for the presidential slot if it is done fairly.

Tawbuwal, who appreciated the Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku for holding the party’s flag high in the state through the provision of massive infrastructure and maintaining relative peace in the state said that he was overwhelmed by the warm reception and confident that the delegates in the state would give him overwhelming support.

Governor Ishaku said that the country needs a competent leader who would harness the abundant resources of the state and ensure the security of the lives and properties of the people.

The governor said that given the rich endowment of the state, a serious president can focus on the state alone and create massive wealth for the country outside crude oil.

He further called on all politicians to play the game by the books to avoid a total breakdown of law and order across the country.

