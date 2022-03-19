From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Senator Godswill Akpabio’s cousin Mr Emem Akpabio has been appointed chairman of Senator Bassey Akpan’s governorship campaign council.

Akpabio, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, is an influential member of the Akpabio clan in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

The statement issued by Chief Usoro Usoro, the campaign spokesman, stated that the appointment of Emem Akpabio and other new members was to strengthen the campaign team, Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation.

Usoro in the statement disclosed that more hands need to be appointed to join the other experienced campaign managers for maximum results.

The statement said that ‘in order to strengthen the campaign structure towards the actualisation of the new vision for Akwa Ibom State and in line with contemporary challenges, Senator (Obong) Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) has approved the injection of some fresh hands who are to work in complementary terms with other experienced administrators.’

The statement added that Sunny Ibuot, the former Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning who tendered his resignation to Governor Udom Emmanuel last week, has been appointed the Director-General of the campaign organisation, Ephraim Inyang, the erstwhile Chief of Staff to Governor Emmanuel, becomes the vice-chairman of the campaign council.

Other members of the campaign team, according to the statement include, ‘Archbishop Andrew Uwanta – Chairman, Strategic Committee, Ikpoto Okon Osung – Deputy Chairman, Strategic Committee, Barr Kennedy Ekong – Secretary-General and Barr. Christine Akpan – Campaign Woman Leader among others.’

The statement further disclosed that a Campaign Elders’ Council would be announced soon and encouraged all core loyalists and supporters to support the initiative ‘for maximum results’.