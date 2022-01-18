From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A political group, North Decides 2023, has said that after an enlarged meeting of a coalition of civil society groups in Abuja, it found the pre-requisite qualities of the next Nigerian President in the current Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

The convener, Balarabe Rufai in a communique on the state of the nation, 2023 and the challenge of deepening democracy noted that the hail and hearty governor of Akwa Ibom has demonstrated the capacity and capability to lead successfully as seen in his state with minimal security issues.

The communique read in part, “the current helmsman at Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel Udom should be supported to take a shot at the 2023 presidency as someone with a proven record of good governance. Someone methodical in approach to economic and security challenges in his domain.

“It is a well-known fact that, by his leadership of Akwa Ibom State, he has demonstrated that it is possible to turn around the fortunes of any society, with the right kind of leadership.

“The Akwa Ibom Governor is on record to have the most violent-free State in today’s Nigeria. No killings, no cult gang clashes, no kidnappings in the magnitude we see in many parts of this country today.

“In terms of economic empowerment and revitalization, Udom Emmanuel has made a lot of spectacular moves. For example, he pursued and is still pursuing vigorous empowerment projects, especially in rural areas. This effort has made thousands of proud millionaires who are currently training and re-training others to become economically self-reliant.

“Again, when he became governor, he started running the Akwa Ibom Airport with about five airlines on the government’s fleet Airport. In his effort at expansion, he has now brought in Ten more. Now, the Akwa Ibom airport is competing for space. He has also rehabilitated the runway and roads linking the airport to communities.

“The Governor has also been executing multi-million naira infrastructural projects since his inauguration into office non-stop.

“In terms of managing the political leadership, holding the rungs of power in the State, he has also made some indelible footprints. And this partly explains why you hardly read the news of Executive/Legislature rift or uncontrollable internal political party bickering in Akwa Ibom State.

“It is our conviction that we need a true game-changer with experience of tackling crises – whether political or economic. He should be a leader with exposure to domestic and international standards of good governance and realistic development policies.

“Without prejudice to the right of other Nigerians to contest the nation’s presidency in 2023, we believe Governor Udom Emmanuel can deliver on his mandate that would be freely given by the Nigerian electorate in 2023 and even beyond”.