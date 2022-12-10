From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has urged eligible Nigerian electorate to vote and ensure that their votes count in the 2023 general elections.

Capoon Olympus Marino Deck, Rivers State, number one branch, of NAS, Iche Cecil Wordu, made the appeal on Saturday, at the ‘Weekend of Service to Humanity’ free medical outreach, to mark the 70th anniversary of the association.

Wordu said NAS, which is also known as Pyrates Confraternity, is concerned about Nigerians electing good leaders in the forthcoming election, who have the foresight and leadership traits to address the challenges of the country.

He expressed: “What we have done with our programme called ‘our votes count, we mobilize millions of Nigerians across the country from every branch to participate in the voter’s registration exercise. We provided avenues where these registrations are done. That is the only way we can support democracy.

“We will only tell Nigerians to be very careful when they make their choice. You have seen the economy; you have seen the developmental trajectory of Nigeria. So, you need to look at all the candidates and choose the best that you believe will deliver on the dividends of democracy, provide rule of law, and, of course, protect Nigerian citizens from insecurity.

“So, Nigerians should open their minds and choose that particular candidate that they feel will meet their aspirations and take away poverty because the country is blessed. It is just that we have bad leadership.

“2023 is time to elect a new leader and prominent candidates. In 2023, Nigerians should choose the right individuals. That is why we want everybody to vote and ensure that their votes count.”

During the street walk along Ada-George road, NAS sensitized Rivers residents on the need to regularly check their health status for healthy living.

Capoon Wordu said: “This is what we have been doing, bringing succour to humanity in form of aid, charity and advocacy work. This has culminated in our celebration today.

“We have chosen to present this medical outreach specifically to do prostrate tests for adult males and cervical cancer screening for women.”