From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their choice for March 2023 governorship election.

Consequently, they have handed him the traditional Ọfọ, which is the symbol of authority to go and canvas for votes and win the election.

At the ceremony which took place at the Council Chamber of the monarchs at the state House of Assembly complex, the Chairman of the Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu said Mbah’s emergence as PDP candidate was in keeping with the rotational principle advocated earlier by the Council.

The monarchs who confessed that it was the first time the Council was doing such a thing, urged Mbah whom they constantly called “our incoming governor” to remember them when he becomes governor of the state.

Responding, the PDP candidate, Mbah, thanked them for their gesture and promised that he will not forget them.

Mbah who came to receive the Ọfọ with his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossaia, said that his government will focus on the people if elected.