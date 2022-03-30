From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State has vowed to dislodge the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in next year’s general elections.

The party said it was now poised more than ever before to provide a viable alternative to the electorate in 2023, and urged political aspirants to explore opportunities provided by SDP to realise their ambition.

Chairman of the party in the state Oke Idawane who spoke on Wednesday in Asaba during the opening of the State Executive Committee meeting, said the enactment of the newly amended Electoral Act was giving SDP the edge over other political parties.

According to Idawane, the era of relying on rigging, ballot stuffing and snatching and other electoral malfeasance to win elections was over in the state.

Insisting that the party would provide a level playing field to all aspirants, Idawane noted that with the new Electoral Act, only popular candidates could win elections.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly for effecting the long-awaited amendment of the Electoral Act.

Idawane who led SEC to receive a 2023 governorship aspirant, Immanuel Edijala, maintained that the SDP was the only viable alternative to wrest power from the ruling PDP in Delta State.

Addressing SEC members and other party faithful, the governorship hopeful, Edijala said he was on a mission to rescue the state from PDP’s misrule since 1999.

Edijala said that Delta has the unique potential to become the greatest state, regretting however that bad leadership has held the state down for the past 24 years.

According to Edijala who had contested the governorship in 2003 and 2007, he was forced into the race for 2023 because ‘I discovered that nothing has changed.’

He highlighted his P.O.W.E.R Agenda to transform the state if elected in 2023.

Edijala described the SDP as a social welfarist party, noting that the ideals that the late MKO Abiola, the party’s presidential candidate in the historic June 12, 1993 election, are still visible in today’s SDP.

He said 2023 presented an opportunity to re-enact what Abiola stood for, and put Delta State on the path of progress.