From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Zango-Kataf/Jaba federal seat in the House of Representatives, Gen Simon Gora Katunku (retd), has denied the allegation that he received about N100 million to withdraw from his party’s primaries.

Katunku was alleged to have withdrawn from the contest after collecting N100m from one of his co-contestants, Gideon Jock, who lost out to the incumbent member, Amos Gwamna Magaji on Monday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Ex-Army General challenged those levelling the allegation against his person to come forward with proof or risk legal action.

According to him, he stepped down from the race in the interest of strengthening true democracy in his constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, Katunku said it was unfortunate that anyone would level such unfounded allegation against his person, adding that he was too big to be bought over with a ‘paltry sum of N100m’.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“It is laughable that anyone would accuse me of collecting N100m to step down for anybody. I am worth far more than that.

“People need to stop mounting such campaign of calumny against their perceived rivals”. He said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He noted that the false allegation against him emanated from the camp of his political opponents who were out to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Meanwhile, Katunku congratulated the winner of the election and promised to work towards the success of the party in the general election.