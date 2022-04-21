From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Abubakar has joined Kaduna State governorship race for the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Declaring his intention on Wednesday for governorship race, Abubakar said friends and associates mounted pressure on him to run for the governorship because of his track records as a retired paramilitary personnel.

The former Customs officer said if elected, he would tackle insecurity as well as creating employment opportunities in the State.

He said he would ensure that youths and women are given training on skills acquisition for necessary empowerment.

Speaking before some officials of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the State Secretariat, the governorship hopeful said, “I thank God for bringing me into APC. This shows that I am in agreement with the party and the party in agreement with me.

“There are signs and evidence that the State is heading towards rapid development under governor Nasir El-Rufai. We will ensure improvement on these development if elected.

“I have been enjoined with so many associations in my life. Some of these associations advised me to go for the governorship race.

“Some of these associations said I have some leadership similarities with governor El-rufai, though as human beings we may differ in some areas of our characters.

“These associations believe that if I take over from governor El-rufai I will be able to work, especially in the area of insecurity as a retired paramilitary personnel.

“I have the capacity to deal with insecurity in conjunction with security agencies.

“If elected, we will focus on youth employment, orientation and reorientation of youths and women. We will focus on education and skills acquisition”.

Earlier, the State Deputy chairman of APC, Hajiya Aisha Talatu Habib thanked the governorship Aspirant for showing interest to contest under APC, and wished him success in his political ambition.