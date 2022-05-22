From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Rufus Bature has testified that the former Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC and APC gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, is a bonafide member of the APC.

He described as frivolous and untrue the report making round that he granted an interview to say that Yilwatda is not a member of the APC

Hon. Bature disclosed this on Sunday while briefing journalists in Jos and said he does not know the writer in question and that never granted any interview to any journalist.

He clarified that Dr Yilwatda is a duly registered member of the All Progressives Congress and he is legible to contest the governorship primaries under the APC on Thursday, May 26.

He explained that Yilwatda approached him between February and March with a later of registration from his electoral ward, indicating that he is a member of the APC.

Bature said that he has enjoyed a robust relationship with journalists within and outside Plateau and said he does not know the said writer whether he is a journalist or not but I have never granted such an interview to say that Dr Nentawe Yilwatda is not a member of the APC.

“I was taken aback yesterday with calls that there is a publication making the rounds on social media that I denied the fact that Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, one of our governorship aspirants is a member of the party.

“I don’t know the journalist who said he interviewed me, o don’t know such a person and there is no time did I granted such an interview to him. Should have started the date and the venue Where we made and I never granted such interview.”

Bature said further, “Dr Nentawe Yilwatda is a bonafide member of the APC although I don’t have the register from his ward or Local Government level but he came to meet me between February and March with a letter from his ward that he has joined APC. If the writer does not retract the story within one week, we will fish him out and take him to court.”

The Chairman revealed that Nine governorship aspirants have purchased nomination forms to contest the governorship primaries under the party and they are already campaigning to solicit votes from the delegates to clinch the party’s ticket.

Bature refuted claims that the party and the governor have a preferred candidate and said a level playing ground would be provided for all aspirants.

He gave an update that Governor Simon Lalong is the sole candidate for the Plateau South senatorial seat because he is the only one who purchased the Senate form to contest the seat.