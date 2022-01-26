From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former senator for Anambra North Senatorial District, Alphonsus Obi Igbeke, has appealed to Nigerians to support the quest by the South East geopolitical zone to produce the country’s president in 2023.

He said that given the enormous contributions of Ndigbo to the country’s socio-economic development, justice, equity, and fairness demand that the people should be supported to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The ex-lawmaker made the appeal when the National Forum for South East Presidency (NFSEP) paid him a consultative visit in his Nsugbe country home in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Igbeke, however, advised Igbo leaders to come together and design strategies that would help to actualize the presidential ambition of the zone. He said that the people must, as a matter of importance, present aspirants that understand practical politics.

“We must present eminent persons who have capacity; persons who have in-depth knowledge of election procedures. He must have a good record. If you field someone without capacity, I assure you that even if the Igbo have all political party to contest in, we won’t still make it, this is very important and so I support the move for Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction”, he said.

National President of the association, Dr Patrick Enuneku, said that he was confident that Nigeria would enjoy the sweetness of politics and democracy dividends with an Igbo man as president.

He said that Ndigbo have solutions to the numerous problems plaguing the country and that they would proffer the solutions effectively if given the chance to do so.

Chairman of the Planning and Strategic Committee of NFSEP, Anthony Dibor, in his speech, said that the quest by the people of the South East t produce the next president was a valid agitation that should be given fair consideration.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to support the South East people for the sake of justice, equity and fairness; saying that so doing would help to douse political, economic, cultural and religious tensions in different parts of the country.

Among the dignitaries present were the Committee Secretary and Media Director of NSFEP, Anambra chapter, Uchenna Ezeadigwe; ICT Coordinator, Izunna Nwaikwu; Izuka Udoka, Samuel Ogogor and Victor Ogbonna.