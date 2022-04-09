From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Director-General, National Sports Council, Alhassan Yakmut, has declared his intention to run for Plateau Central senatorial seat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Yakmut made the declaration yesterday at an enlarged APC meeting held in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Council of Plateau State.

The former Director/Secretary at Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, Immigration Board, Federal Ministry of Interior, said he took the decision after due consultation with the people of his constituency, friends, family and political associates.

Yakmut, who proceeded to the Mangu Local Government Legislative arm and meet with the councillors of the various wards within Mangu LGA, said that his decision to contest for a senate seat is to provide purposeful leadership for the people of his senatorial district.

‘My intention to vie for the senatorial seat is to ensure that the voice of the people of Plateau Central is heard,’ he stated.

He pledged to tackle insecurity, and empower youths and women if elected senator.

Yakmut who also addressed party executives, stakeholders and APC faithfuls, assured them of effective representation and more contributions to the state and national development if he is elected to the senate.

He promised to carry all stakeholders along if elected as well as boost economic activities in the senatorial district