From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director of Pam Jang Campaign Organisation for the House of Representatives election, Itse Azi Ajiji, has described as false and baseless speculations that the former governor, Jonah David Jang, has disowned his son.

‘The attention of the Directorate of Campaign Organisation of Hon Pam Jang for House of Representatives for Jos South/Jos East has received with shock the misleading information being spread on the Social Media that the Leader of the PDP in Plateau State Sen Dr Jonah Jang has publicly disowned his son.

‘Nothing can be said to be farthest from the truth and our Campaign organisation wouldn’t have joined issues with such mischief-makers but for mention of the name of the respected father of our aspirant.

‘We want to make it clear that while His Excellency the Former Governor of Plateau State and leader of the PDP in Plateau may not see eye to eye with Hon Pam Jang on some issues, it is just a figment of their imagination that a Reverend Gentleman such as Da Sen David Jang would disown his own son.’

Ajiji explained that the former governor only informed the PDP gathering that his son, Pam has declared to contest for the seat of House of Representatives Jos South/Jos East and nothing more than that.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that Pam has become of age and has the constitutional right to contest for any political position in the state or the country at large.

‘Surprisingly to us is also the creation of a website known as (Josfactsdatablog) to misrepresent what exactly happened during the close door caucus meeting of PDP Stakeholders, recognised Journalists only attended the goodwill section of the SEC meeting and Sen Jonah Jang never mentioned to have disowned his son.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘We use this medium to state that since the declaration of Hon Pam Jang to contest for the House of Representatives, we have received wide acceptance from the majority of people of Jos South and Jos East which can be attested to when his league of friends purchased and presented him with the nomination form recently.

‘The director of campaign organisation of Hon Pam Jang and its entire campaign team want to put on record that no amount of mischief and fake news will stop the divine aspiration of our brother and friend Pam Jang from becoming victorious come 2023.’

He advised those merchants who are spreading the fake news and trying to cause dispute between Hon. Pam and his father to desist forthwith or would be put to shame soon.