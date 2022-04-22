From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Campaing posters of former President Goodluck Jonathan have adorned the major cities of Abuja on Friday as pressure continue to intensify on him to run for the 2023 presidency.

This was hours after protesters stormed the Abuja office of the ex- president, demanding he contest in the forthcoming presidential election.

Although the posters did not identiyf the former president to any political affiliation, an Abuja-based Christian Minister, Pastor Felix Prize Aluko had in September last year, prophesied that Jonathan was going to return as president in 2023, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Jonathan who received the group of protesters

led by Mayor Samuel, charged Nigerian youths to show greater interest in the nation’s political process.

He said it was the right time for youths to take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act to participate actively in the electoral process.

The former president said he was aware that they were “here to ask me to declare,” but he said, “I cannot declare because some process are still ongoing.”

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along.”

At the National Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) located at Wuse 2 area in Abuja, to major locations of the city, his posters are pested on the fence of many buildings and bridges.

Some of the posters which bore Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan,you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”

Pastor Prize Aluko said God has revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Aluko, a senior pastor with The Resurrected Assembly(GROM), Abuja, has, however, predicated the actualization of his prophecy on the condition that, Jonathan must decamp from his present political platform, the PDP and contest election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Pastor Aluko who made this prophetic declaration in a chat with The Sun said; “The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.”