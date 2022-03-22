From Chinwendu Obioha

Antarctica explorer and billionaire businessman Hon Ned Munir Nwoko on Monday picked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nomination and expression interest forms as a contender to represent Delta North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

His supporters had stormed the Wadata House of the National Secretariat of the party to obtain the form which was handed over to Nwoko.

This has since attracted massive jubilation among the people of Delta North at home and in Diaspora as they believe the time has come to recover their stolen mandate.

Hon Nwoko, an anti-malaria campaigner, is known for the many philanthropic outreaches.

Malaria is prevalent in the Niger Delta region because of oil production and exploration activities in the region.

The intervention of Hon Ned has however brought succour to the people, reducing the malaria mortality rate across the Niger Delta and the country.

He has also attracted commendations for his numerous empowerment schemes for young people in the region which has also reduced insecurity, youth restiveness and improved living standards of families.

Not long ago, he constructed Stars University, the first sports institution in Delta which seeks to harness talents among young athletes.

These and many more were responsible for his victory to represent Delta North in 2019, which was however truncated in a complex legal battle.

This development was said to have upset the senatorial district, which felt that their mandate was willed to an impostor in the person of Sen Peter Nwaoboshi. Despite carrying the mandate of the PDP, the ruling party in Delta, he has since defected to the APC.

Hopes are however high that Hon Nwoko has both the people’s support and financial war chest to recover the people’s mandate.