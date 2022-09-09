From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Christian group, Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) has advised politicians and political parties to ensure inclusivity in religion, tribe and others, in their plans and decisions ahead of the 2023 general elections, warning that otherwise could herald woeful performance in the polls.

Convener of the group, Apostle Titi Oluwadare, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, that the days of Christians playing “second fiddle” in the Nigeria political space is over, and they are wiser, committed and interested in the political leadership of Nigeria as against previous experiences.

She admitted that Christian leaders of years ago might have misled the people by making them believe that politics is a dirty game that should be avoided entirely, but Christian leaders of nowadays are more enlightened and educated to separate the good from the bad.

She said: “In fact, whoever ignores and ‘insults’ the Church of Christ in 2023 does so to their detriment. The church is now awake and ready to constructively engage with other stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

“We are discussing with people of all faith, tribe and tongue in a bid for peace and national healing as well as national rebirth. Our core objectives are the unity of the church, healing of the nation, and enabling all Christians to chart a path for their aspirations through the inclusion of Christian communities and interests in the political calculations.”

She announced that a summit would be held soon in Abuja, in which several stakeholders from different faith would be assembled to discuss issues of faith and political leadership in Nigeria extensively.

She explained that the summit titled “Meet the Church Summit” will be an opportunity to unify the political aspirations of the Body of Christ in Nigeria so that they can strongly speak with one voice on issues that are of interest to the whole church.

She added: “It’s also a program that will bring the church and politicians together for an engagement to lay down the interests of the church and negotiate with politicians to cause inclusion of the church in project Nigeria.

“We no longer want to be spectators. We want a seat at the table as partners who will advise on what is important to the church.

The intent of the church leaders who are widely consulted is to use NNCC as a pressure group and political negotiation tool for the Body of Christ.

“We would bring the best in the church together, notably, politicians, businessmen, political strategists, Men of God and all Christians for a show of strength to reveal to those who disregard the church that we are not a walkover.”