From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has charged Nigerian youth to join the struggle to rescue the nation from her present situation, saying this would not be achievable unless a crop of dedicated Nigerian youths takes their political destinies into their hands.

He said the struggle to rescue Nigeria will continue even after the 2023 general elections, adding that looking at the state of the nation, Nigeria’s predicaments need urgent attention which must rely on firm foundations to avoid total collapse.

Speaking at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe yesterday, Falana, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) lamented that one of the major challenges facing the nation was that the nation is being ruled by politicians without principle and character, hence need to vote competent and capable leaders to be at the helm of affairs of the nation come 2023.

In his lecture titled “Remaking Nigeria: The Youth as Change-Agents.” the human right lawyer maintained that for Nigeria to survive and be useful to its citizens, Africa and humanity, the nation needs to be remade.

He added that for Nigerian youths to be agents of change, they must be truthful to themselves, know where they are coming from, where they are, and where they are going within the realisation that service to people is the greatest service anybody can render.

“Education is central in the youth being a change agent. On this, I will make four submissions. The first thing a youth owes himself and society is to be educated. The second is to ensure that his education is married to critical thinking. The third is that he should not be afraid of where his education, critical thought and social consciousness lead him provided that the ends are social justice. The fourth is that his education and knowledge should be put at the service of the people and for the greater good.”

The vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Christopher Odetunde urged graduands not to be complainers but to be at the forefront of helping the nation to take the necessary transformative step towards development.

He pointed out that the institution is getting tractions from diaspora parents who are visiting the campus on fact-finding missions which have increased student enrollment.

He noted that the University is very resolute in dealing with all forms of indiscipline such as cheating, examination malpractices, moral decadence, willful destruction of university properties, drug abuse, cultism, and behaviours that may tarnish the image and reputation of the institution.

He however appealed to the Alumni of the institution to welcome the new alumni with open arms and share their out-of-AUI experiences in the real world with them and project a positive image of their Alma Mater.