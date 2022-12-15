From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Abiodun Faleke, has distanced himself from an alleged “empowerment scheme” purported to be from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation.

Faleke, in a statement, on Thursday, said some unscrupulous persons hacked his Facebook account, in a bid to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

The lawmaker, who is also the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said the hackers “are asking unsuspecting Nigerians to pay the sum of N18,000 in order to access Empowerment fund from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation.”

According to him, “I have been inundated with reports from several Nigerians about the activities of some unscrupulous elements who hacked my official Facebook account, to extort unsuspecting Nigerians.

“According to them, these individuals requested that the intending beneficiaries should pay the sum of N18,500 into a designated account.

“I, therefore, wish to put on record that I am not aware of any empowerment fund being allocated or distributed to any individual or group of persons by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, or by myself.

“At no given time did I initiate such a scheme and will not subscribe to any form of dubious activities of fraudsters,” Faleke stated.