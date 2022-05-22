ortomFrom Gyang Bere, Jos

The Ekiti State Governor and APC presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said he will strengthen national cohesion and ensure peace and unity in every part of Nigeria if elected President.

Fayemi disclosed this on Saturday during an interface with National delegates from Plateau State at the New Government House Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

He said for there to be solid and enduring infrastructural development in the country, there must be synergy and partnership between the centre and the sub-national levels in sharing of resources.

“We must strengthen national cohesion and inclusivity, we need to bring down resources to the sub-national level. We know what states are going through and we will build partnerships that will develop the Nigerian state. We will build partnerships between the centre and the sub-national level.

“I understand the need for the unity of Nigeria to remain unshaken. For me, our party the APC must win at the end of the day. We will build on the legacies of our leader, the current President and we will build on the gaps and one of it is the security; Plateau people have grappled with these challenges and we will put an end to it.”

He noted that the APC has done some concrete work on security that led to the reduction of insurgency in the North East and lamented that the North West was still grappling with the same challenges while the North Central is faced with farmer/herder clashes.

Fayemi said Plateau was in those days a destination choice of most Nigerians and those who returned from Plateau would say they are coming from London due to the accommodative nature of the people and the serene environment.

“If you invest me with your support to be the President of this country, under my watch, we will return Plateau back to its glorious years.

“I will reorganise our security architecture holistically and use technology in the management of our security problems. You cannot have development if you don’t have security.” He stated.

Fayemi pledged to also address the extreme inequality in the society and said more resources would be spent to strengthen the poor and the masses.

He vowed to revamp the energy sector with a view to stabilising electricity for industrialisation and home consumption to boost the economy.

The State APC Chairman, Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature appreciated him for coming to Plateau and lauded his initiative and programmes for Nigeria.