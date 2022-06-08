From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

In a congratulatory message, he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, lauded the former governor of Lagos State for his doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the co-contestants.

“The majority of APC national delegates, backed by a majority of presidential aspirants, have spoken with their votes that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to defeat PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023 general elections and create a developed and prosperous Nigeria in the mould of his achievements in the past in Lagos State, when he assumes the reins from May 29th 2023,” he stated.

“I urge Asiwaju Tinubu to extend hands of fellowship to his co-contestants and their foot soldiers with a view to closing ranks and working for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju’s long years of experience in the democratic space and I know he has all it takes to galvanize the entire membership of the party into a formidable force that will ensure victory for our party in 2023 and beyond.

“I assure Asiwaju of my personal commitment as well as the cooperation of the entire members of APC in Oyo State with his presidential project.”

