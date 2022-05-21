From Gyang Bere, Jos

The former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Plateau State Government, Hon Ayuba Pam Dangwong, has declared his interest to contest for Jos South State Constituency, Plateau State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said he will give the constituency the needed voice that will emancipate the people and provide leadership that will attract development for the prosperity of the people if given the mandate.

Dangwong disclosed this on Saturday while expressing his interest to contest for the seat of House of Assembly at Jos South Local Government secretariat of APC in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that he will bring to bear his wealth of experienced as former Councilor, Journalist and thorough breath politicians who has worked with various top politicians across the country.

Dangwong said that he has made alot of political sacrifice and said Jos South need and experienced politician to break the strong hold of the opposition PDP which is Jos South.

He urged the party leadership to be highly strategic and go for candidates that has the political crowd and support to enable the party win convincingly in the next election.

“I have come here today to beg the party leadership and the delegates to consider me for Jos South State Constituency party primaries. I want us to consider the interest of our great party and not me as an individual, I am bagging for your support and God’s willing APC will win election with me” he stated.

Chairman of the APC Jos South Local Government Area, Hon. Dalyop Pam described Dangwong as a strong politician who has garner experienced over the years.

He said there are so many people who are contesting the seat and said APC does not do politics of bitterness, acrimony and blackmail.

Pam advised the delegates and party stakeholders to go for a credible candidate that will win election for the party.

“We are making effort to ensure that APC win the state House of Assembly constituency, House of Representatives, Senator and the Governor. He noted that the party will reconvene to decide among all aspirants who the party will support to win the election.”

He described Dangwong as a party man who has held several party offices in different platforms and urged him to pay attention to party leadership, youths and women.