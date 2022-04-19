From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko has reacted to a call by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) for an interim government to replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023, saying it is retrogressive and unthoughtful.

Babalola told a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that the interim government should be in office for six months to chart a new course for Nigeria.

But in a swift reaction through a statement to Journalists, Senator Wamakko said the call was uncalled for, unwarranted, unsolicited, desperate and diversionary to contemplate such an undemocratic arrangement a few months to elections.

Describing the call as a clear threat to democracy, Senator Wamakko encouraged the administration of President Buhari not to be distracted from its commitment to entrenching an enduring democracy through the practice of free and fair periodic elections.

“It is indeed worrisome when those who should be in the know begin to allow flimsy possibilities to deflect their ordinary sense of decent reasoning,” Wamakko said.

He urged Nigerians and the federal government to discountenance such calls, stressing that democratic elections remain the only acceptable tool for the replacement of governments.

