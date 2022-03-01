From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Forum of Northern Elders for Unity (FNEU) held a meeting in Kaduna and resolved to back a candidate of Igbo extraction from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the position of President in 2023.

The Elders Forum said it has become necessary to back Igbo for President because PDP during its 16-year reign was able to provide all inclusive government for a united Nigeria, adding that it is unfair that the Igbo have not been considered for either position of the President or Vice President after 22 years of Nigeria’s return to democracy.

“Part of the reasons for our meeting today (Monday) is to create a unifying platform for consultation that will help douse tension created by some power hungry and selfish politicians, who want to destroy the one Nigeria our forefathers toiled to build.”the Elders stated .

In a Communique issued after the meeting with the theme, “Restore Unity of Nigeria (RUN) Project”, the Northern Elders Forum for Unity said the ruling Party, “All Progressives Congress (APC) has a Northerner as President now and it will only be fair and democratic to return power to the South, especially Southeast because the Igbo have been politically marginalized”.

The Communique which was jointly signed by Chairman and Secretary of FNEU ,Alhaji Baba Mala and Malam Yau Aliyu ,the Forum urged the main opposition party ,PDP to give its Presidential ticket to Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi because of his antecedent as a leader with passion for peace , progress and unity of the country.

The communique further read: “We have studied all the Governors in the South-East and discovered that Governor Ugwuanyi is a bridge builder and visionary leader that we can trust with power .

“And If PDP wants to win the 2023 Presidential election , it should consider giving it’s ticket to Governor Ugwuanyi and we are prepared to work and ensure that his victory at the polls is guaranteed.

“Ugwuanyi has a proven track records as one of the Governors, who has worked passionately to protect lives and properties of Northerners and settlers ; created employment for all regardless of tribe and religion since he assumed office, a feat worthy of note .

“We therefore call on all Igbo and southerners to join FNEU’s Project ” Restore Unity of Nigeria Now” and beg Nigerians across the geo-political zones to support our bid for a United Nigeria with the best Presidential Candidate come 2023.

“We are from an advantaged region with numerical voting strength to decide who becomes Nigeria’s President,thus we will continue to meet to work out the solutions to douse the threatening tension created due to call for power tussle .”