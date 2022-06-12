From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Sen Jonah David Jang and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Barr Caleb Mutfwang have urged Plateau youths to get their PVCs and vote for PDP in 2023 to save and preserved their future.

Jang disclosed this at the weekend while addressing hundreds of youths and women who defiled heavy downpour to receive Hon. Mutfwang at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, when he came back from Abuja, after receiving the PDP certificate of return to contest the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

“I am told that most of our youths have not done INEC registration, I appeal to all our youths and women in Plateau to go to their wards and participate in INEC registration so that we can vote PDP for the safety of our feature.”

Jang expressed optimism that with Caleb Mutfwang, PDP will take over power by the grace of God in Plateau and Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to the PDP family for peaceful and rancour-free party primaries across the state and Nigeria and said the presentation of certificates of return to the candidates signified victory in 2023.

He said, “The PDP has started meetings on the need to get credible and acceptable running mates for our presidential candidate and governorship candidate.

“PDP is working in unity to form government at the national level and at the states level by the grace of God. We are blessed in Plateau with a competent governorship candidate who is a lawyer.”

He said there will be reconciliation meeting with all those who contested and lost the party’s primaries to ensure that all PDP candidates are given the needed support to win the 2023 election.

However, Mutfwang called on citizens of Plateau to give him their support, promising that he will provide genuine leadership, peace and prosperity if given the mandate.

“The presentation of the certificate of return by the National Secretariat of the party marks the formal end of the emergence of the candidate of the party and that means that the party has made a statement that this is the person we are forwarding to INEC.

“It is more gratifying that there has been no petition or agitation since our emergence; this shows how united our party is going into this upcoming general election.

“I feel highly honoured to be bequeathed this responsibility by our party in this state, and I take this responsibility by the grace of God, we will lead our party to victory.

“I admonish all our youths to register and get our PVCs, this is the only thing that will permit you to vote, let’s get it and vote PDP for the sake of our future.” He stated.

