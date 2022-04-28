From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to give him right of first refusal in the opposition party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

Atiku made the request, on Thursday, in Abuja, at a consultative meeting with the PDP National Working Committee ( NWC), at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

