From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Lead pastor of God’s City International Church (GCIC), Matthew Morakinyo, has said God would give Nigeria a president after His own heart.

Morakinyo, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, encouraged Nigerians to continue to pray and seek His face.

“We must know that nobody can know anybody like the one who created them. So, in choosing any leader it is important to consult God. On our part, we have been praying and we will continue to pray and God will answer our prayers,” he said.

“God is the creator of man. And he knows the heart of man. So, it is better to talk to God who knows man and to ask him to give us a leader. A self-appointed leader is not advised.

“He gave them David and he ruled and reigned. But when they gave themselves Saul, they failed. So, God will give us a leader of his choice.”

On the issue of insecurity, he said, ” we will continue to pray for Him to continue to defend us. All efforts of man will equal zero without the input of God. We will continue to trust Him and seek His face to keep us safe, and to be our security.”

The clergy announced that the church would hold a special Abuja Power Touch Night, which would take place on February 18, adding that people with all kinds of challenges would be delivered.

“Power Touch is one of the other programmes we do in God’s City International Church. The Senior Pastors, Matthew Morakinyo and Mary Morakinyo will host the special Abuja Power Touch Night that will take place at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja on Friday 18th February 2022, by 9 pm,” he said.

Speaking on the church’s contribution in helping Nigerians, said: “We have children on scholarship at the primary level, secondary level and we have people in the tertiary institutions.

“The church runs a scholarship programme and apart from that, every month, the church has a welfare programme that we distribute foodstuffs across the land.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we distributed several times even to people that are not of the same faith with us.”

