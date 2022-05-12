From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chances of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, emerging the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a big boost following the endorsement and promise by Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, to support his ambition with the entire Gombe delegates and government.

The statement released on Thursday in Abuja, Spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Team, Femi Ige, disclosed that Governor Inuwa Yahaya who received Kayode’s campaign team led by former Deputy National Chairman of the APC in Gombe, explained that with Fayemi’s deep knowledge as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, “he’s undeniably the best presidential aspirants who have been here and we will back you to the end.”

“Fayemi has widely acknowledged experience, energy capacity, and deep knowledge. These are the qualities we need at this critical moment in Nigeria. My brother Fayemi, you have our support because we are convinced that Nigeria needs you. I have been encouraged by your consensus-building capabilities and I personally encouraged you to step out for the big job and I am happy that you have taken up the challenge,” Governor Yahaya said.

In his response, according to the statement, the Ekiti governor had thanked his Gombe counterpart and the delegates for the reception, promising not to take the endorsement and the love shown to him for granted.

Fayemi hinged the core program of his government if elected on Security, Economy, Energy and Job Creation.

“Any government who can successfully tackle this would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discourage the urge to secede and address our perennial problem of youth restiveness. I believe I have the education, the energy, the capacity and the knowledge to tackle this myriad of problems” the governor added.

Speaking further, Fayemi said he may not be the richest among the aspirants but; “history has shown us that the richest or children of the richest have never ruled Nigeria.

“Tafawa Balewa was a teacher, Shagari, a headmaster, Obasanjo had no money when he left prison, Umar Yar’Adua was a university teacher, Jonathan had no shows. What Nigeria needs now are education, capacity, energy, and experience which I have in abundance.

“Nigeria needs a president who will make the Onitsha feel comfortable in Sokoto and the Kano man to feel at home in Ibadan or Awka. I feel this best describes me and I promise not to let you down,” he assured.