From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has warned political support groups and other residents in the state against politics of bitterness. Urges them to shun acts capable of overheating the polity and causing distress among various political parties.

According to the governor, in spite of the economic downturn and other challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic Gombe was able to survive and shine among states in the country.

He disclosed that the successes being recorded by his administration were made possible by the peaceful co-existence being enjoyed and managed by both the government and the people. Hence, he enjoined the citizens to sustain the temple.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking after hosting the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and his political support groups for a Ramadan Iftar on Thursday in Gombe. He revealed that his administration has been able to fulfil a substantial part of its campaign promises.

He further explained that the administration has in the last three years been on the trademark of delivering on the mandate given to it by the people of Gombe state.

Governor Yahaya assured that the state government have been working and rolling out policies and programs that are aimed at absorbing the thousands of youths into a productive use of their energies. He noted that the exponential population growth in the State has made it incumbent on the government to initiate such plans.

He cited the ongoing construction of the multi-billion-naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park as one of the initiatives reel out to turn Gombe into a business hub and ensure economic prosperity as well as employment generation.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the state chapter of IPAC Mohammed Gana Aliyu, commended the Governor and described his leadership disposition in the area of road construction in hard-to-reach areas as strategical and phenomenal.

He explained that Gombe State is blazing the trail and setting the pace in economic development in the North East owing to its peace and tranquillity. He assured of the council’s stands in solidarity with the APC led administration to build an upwardly economic mobile State in Gombe.

Also speaking, Malam Shehu Guya Pantami of the Inuwa Organization Network remarked that Governor Yahaya has surpassed the developmental expectations of the people of the State and therefore called on the citizens of Gombe State to unite and support the present administration in the State.