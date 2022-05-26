From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has emerged the winner of the Gombe State gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor who was seeking a second term was declared the winner of the election which was conducted through voice votes by 563 out of the 570 state delegates on Thursday in Gombe.

The chairman of the electoral committee Danjuma Dabo had earlier explained that his committee was prepared for a ballot vote but would not be needing it for the election as Governor Yahaya was the only candidate and had no rival.

He said: “Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya was the only aspirant that purchased the form and went for the screen, he had no rival, and so today I would just be asking you to confirm that you as the party delegates agreed that he should be your candidate”.

Soon after the chairman declared the governor as the candidate to re-contest for the governorship position under the APC. Speaking shortly after he declared as the APC candidate, Governor Yahaya, while thanking the delegates and other officials of the party, assured that he would ensure dividends of democracy to all.

