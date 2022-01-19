From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A political group, the Coalition of Northern Young Technocrats for Good Governance, has called on former Governor of Bauchi State Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, to run for president in 2023.

The group argued that Mu’azu, with his vast experience, has what it takes to unite the country and grow the economy.

The National Coordinator of the group, Dr Mohammed Abdullahi, and Secretary General, Mr Solomon Davidj Junior, stated this in a statement distributed to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the coalition would continue to canvas for more members and keep enlightening people on the antecedents of Mu’azu and his exemplary leadership style.

“Nigeria is very blessed with intelligent men and women of goodwill which had continually produced eminent figures such as Ahmadu Mu’azu, an eminent personality and the, past National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is top among equals whose track records in unifying this nation is of note and whom we believe is eminently qualified to lead this nation given all the needed support by stakeholders,” it stated.

“Mu’azu is fit for the highest office at this time and needs to be brought on board to lead the unification struggle to keep Nigeria growing as one given the agreement that this country needed to grow and remain a united nation for the greatest happiness of the citizens and overall development of the nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Mu’azu a man with laudable achievements, and a good track record is no doubt the person that would be most acceptable to the northern and southern elites and the people, in general, considering his laudable achievements in various aspects of life. “He has not retired but should now be beckoned unto to come onboard in order to refire the national clout that could further cement and bond Nigeria together as one beyond 2023.

“To this end in our own genuine view of nation-building, a man of goodwill in person of Ahmadu Mu’azu should be given the chance as his pedigree and records in national politics speaks volumes. Let’s embark on a journey to grow our dear country and give one Nigeria another chance in 2023 by considering a man of strong will Ahmadu Mu’azu.”

“In all the places he works he has proven his worth through hard work and his giant stride in developing Bauchi State when he was a Governor for eight years was attested by all, even today his legacy projects are the projects that make the state a model, his performance when he was in NIMASA and other places he worked proved that he is a result-oriented leader that executed quality projects through hard work and transparency.”

He is a detribalised Nigerian, a quintessential leader per excellence who has friends across the 36 states of the federation, whose generosity and fairness had touched and improved the lives of all who have come across him.

He has the integrity, honesty and zeal to address corruption and subsequently combat injustice, marginalisation, insecurity, poverty ethnicity and many societal ills bedevilling the country, in fact, Mu’azu will make Nigeria a better place to live.