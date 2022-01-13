From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the primaries for the 2023 general election, a group, Bayelsa West Patriotic Front (BWPF), has pleaded with Governor Douye Diri to stand resolute on the rotation agreement for national assembly seats between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas.

BWPF comprising of politicians from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekeremor and Sagbama said Diri must support the rotation agreement for the Bayelsa West senatorial district based on equity, fairness and sense of belonging in the party.

The BWPF, in a statement titled ‘ Bayelsa West and the Politics of 2023, 2024 issued in Yenagoa by its national coordinator, Mr Owei Ebiagbe from Agge community in Ekeremor Local Government said Diri should remain committed to the zoning arrangement.

According to the group, Diri must show true statesmanship and upright leadership qualities he is known for in the last two years.

“As a son of Ayamasa community also in Tarakiri clan of the Ekeremor Local Government Area, one who is very conversant with the existing peace accord in the rotational principle which he also helped to canvass while the former governor was openly declaring that he will only complete the unexpired term of Senator Lawrence, it will be the hallmark of honour and integrity for him to stay true to his words and his calling as the leader of the state and ensure that no matter whose ox is gored,” the statement noted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

BWPF who recalled how Dickson helped to truncate Senator Heineken Lokpobiri’s attempt to subvert the zoning arrangement, said Dickson should resist the urge to tow that path of dishonour.

The group stated that how Diri handles the situation would go a long way to determine the support he gets in his bid for a second term in office.

BWSF making reference to a similar zoning arrangement that existed in Bayelsa East among the people of Ogbia, Nembe and Brass said political leaders should not heat up the polity by taking steps to disrupt the zoning arrangement and plunge the state into political chaos.

“If the Governor supports H S Dickson irrespective of his victory or failure, Sen. Douye Diri would lose massive political support and will not be re-elected as this will be a tool in the hands of the opposition harm him very deeply. 2023 and 2024 will be greatly determined by the actions in Bayelsa West Senatorial district and like a tidal wave, it will reshape and redefine the politics of the state. It is not in dispute that as we enter into this political season such calls will come up and men of integrity are expected to honour such existing agreements not to further heat up the polity and also to create disunity,” it added.