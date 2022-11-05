From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Hamza Al-Mustapha Volunteer Youth Ambassadors (HAVOYA) has said that it was unfounded and untrue rumours that the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Dr Hamza Al-Mustapha, has withdrawn from the upcoming 2023 race.

Speaking to reporters during an international press conference in Abuja, the Director General of HAVOYA, Sir Abdullah Mohammed Narabi, said its attention was been drawn by a group of money-striking politicians spreading fake news by deploying radio and TV jingles including posters of a new purported presidential flagbearer for the party.

Narabi stated that these tactics currently in circulation were a deliberate attempt to weaken the morale of citizens especially eligible voters from voting for Al-Mustapha.

He said that the HAVOYA findings revealed that the claim was part of a grand plot to create confusion and misdirect the mindset and feelings of the majority of the eligible voters who were Action Alliance supporters stating that the plot was conceived and executed to make the country continue in a “sorry situation” by influencing voters to make wrong choices in the upcoming presidential race.

Throwing its weight behind the AA presidential hopeful, the group through its Director General restated that it unflinching support will not waiver while calling on its supporters to remain peaceful and resolute and choose wisely so as to secure the country and protect the people.

He said: “For benefit of the doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Hamza Al-Mustapha is the only presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and is one hundred per cent in the 2023 presidential race.

“Al-Mustapha remains the only presidential candidate with in-depth knowledge and technical competency needed to address the current insecurity challenges in Nigeria and he is ready to provide the leadership needed to drive the process of making Nigeria great again.

“HAVOYA is calling on all well-meaning radio and TV stations, print and online Newspapers to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties by verifying information before disseminating in line with the guidelines laid down in the National Peace Agreement signed by all presidential candidates and political parties to avoid litigation.”

The DG, Hamza Al-Mustapha Volunteer Youth Ambassadors (HAVOYA), also on behalf of the Action Alliance, presidential candidate commiserated with the people affected by the flood disaster while extending its condolence to those who had lost beloved ones including those who had their properties destroyed by the menace.

Narabi enjoined all Nigerians to come out and exercise their franchise, put away their fears and choose wisely.