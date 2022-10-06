From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Action Alliance governorship candidate in Ebonyi State Mr Chukwuma Nwandugo has been endorsed as the best candidate to succeed Governor David Umahi in 2023.

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) gave the endorsement at a press conference in Abakaliki on Thursday.

President-General of the group Mr Goodluck Ibem and his Secretary Okey Nwaoru, who addressed journalists on behalf of the group, said findings carried out by the group indicated that Nwandugo was the most credible and competent of all the candidates.

They enjoined Ebonyi people to vote for the former Commissioner for Works and Transport during the governorship elections next year.

“It has become imperative, as a group that wants the best for our people in all the states of the South-East region, to endorse credible Candidates in the Region. For the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State that would hold on 11 March 2023, we endorse Engr. Chukwuma NWANDUGO of the Action Alliance (AA)

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of the word, but as a group mandated by our people to defend her political interest at all times, we have to declare emphatically our endorsement and support for Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, owing to his outstanding and quality performance when he held sway as Commissioner for Works and Transport, as well as his vast administrative, engineering and business acumen.

“As former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Ebonyi State, the structural signatures of Engr Nwandugo are written all over the state for all to see. He proved his mettle by building durable and solid infrastructures that have stood the test of time. As a man of integrity, purpose and direction, Engr. Nwandugo understands the import of building legacy projects for the benefit of the masses, as against the self-aggrandisement norm of most politicians, in Nigeria,” they said.