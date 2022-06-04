From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The New Nigeria Group has restated its confidence in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa’s vision of building a new Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its Director-General, Dr John Kome, the group also commended the gallant performance of Ohuabunwa in the just concluded People’s Democratic presidential primary.

The DG, who recalled that it was only Ohuabunwa who had a policy document on how to confront the four demons of poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity afflicting Nigeria, stressed that members of the group still believe in his vision.

“The statement read, “The New Nigeria Group (NNG) congratulates its convener and PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his gallant performance at the just concluded PDP presidential primaries despite not clinching the ticket to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections.

” Mazi Sam has proved to be a bold contender who, in spite of parochial sentiments and pecuniary inducements that pervaded the primaries, was a resonant lone voice for birthing a globally competitive, prosperous, just and secure new Nigeria that will work for all.

“Mazi Sam was the only one who presented a policy document on how to confront the four demons of poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity afflicting Nigeria, in order to permanently change the country’s narrative of forever developing and never becoming developed, of forever being a potentially great nation and never becoming truly great.

“Members of the group still believe in the vision and mission of Mazi Sam and will continue to stand by him until that vision to make Nigeria a truly united, first-world country becomes a reality. Mazi Sam is a man of vision, competence, character and courage that Nigeria needs now.”

