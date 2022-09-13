By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A political group, Atiku Is Our Choice In 2023, is set to hold an engagement summit to drive the inclusion of youth leaders and women of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 2023 presidential election.

The summit, with the theme “Guaranteed Inclusion”, is scheduled to hold on September 28 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, and it will have participants from the country’s six geo-political zones

According to a statement issued by Babajide Okeowo, a Communication Strategist on behalf of Ambassador Halima Suleiman, the founder of the movement, the summit is geared toward promoting the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“As our country heads towards a defining moment in 2023, it is highly important that we secure the buy-in of youth leaders and women across the federation to drive support for the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

“Women’s political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy. It facilitates women’s direct engagement in public decision-making and is a means of ensuring better accountability to women.

“So, it becomes very important to note that women’s political participation is a necessary step to achieving global gender equality and democratic governance,” the statement said.

Speaking further, Suleiman disclosed that Atiku Abubakar knows the problems of Nigeria and the ways to solve them easily.

“Atiku Abubakar is a patriotic Nigerian who believes in peace and is ready to help the nation, I am certain that when he becomes President, he will bring about huge changes to the economic issues in the country and address our security challenges,” he added.