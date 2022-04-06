From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna Communities for Social Justice (KCSJ) has kicked against the 2023 presidential aspiration of Minister of Transportation Mr Rotimi Amaechi, saying that he did not handle well issues arising from terror attacks on Abuja-Kaduna bound train last week.

Several passengers were kidnapped, others killed and some wounded on the train when terrorists bombed the rail tracks penultimate a week ago.

A statement on Wednesday by leaders of the group led by its President, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu and Secretary, Mr Peter Musa, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives, injuries to victims and the abduction of many citizens, including women and children from the train.

‘Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi terribly disappointed a bleeding north and the entire federation by positioning himself for 2023 presidential elections and distancing himself from the Abuja-Kaduna train tragedy that happened under his watch.

‘Kaduna state government under Governor El-Rufai had asked the minister to stop operating the trains after 5 pm, based on security reports.

‘Without much being said, the killings and abductions that happened on that train and in various places kept many of us in deep grief.

‘Now, considering his uninspiring disposition, Mr Amaechi or an Amaechi presidency may as well become the worst legacy of insensitivity that any administration can bequeath to Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari ever allows such antithesis to overtake the populist mission that his administration once promised Nigerians.

‘Following the train tragedy, only Sheikh Nuhu Khalid, Chief Imam Of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque in Abuja is the only one who has lost his job but others far more deserving of immediate sack or resignation hold on to their jobs; under Amaechi’s watch, the corruption at Nigeria Railway Corporation is such that on the ill-fated Abuja – Kaduna train, 398 tickets were sold, 372 ticket holders boarded but headcount onboard was 970,’ the statement said.