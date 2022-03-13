From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Rochas People’s Movement (RPM) a political support group of Senator Rochas Okorocha, has given reasons why the former governor of Imo State should be given a chance to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement by the national coordinator of the group, Chief Njoku Okechukwu, in Owerri on Sunday, it maintained that while the issue of the ticket of Nigeria’s Presidency in 2023 remains non-negotiable zoned to the South East, Okorocha it pointed has better qualities to represent the South East.

Okechukwu said: ‘It is a consensus of patriotic Nigerians that the Igbos should be given a sense of belonging this time and avoid any political action that would make them feel as if they are not part and parcel of the Nigerian Nation. lt is, however, important to address the mood of the Nation to what type of leadership it deserves come 2023.

‘We are all aware of our present situation in the country and all efforts been made by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration particularly as it affects the nation’s life, in areas of security of lives and property, dwindling economy, youth restiveness, separatist action, corruption, poverty, illiteracy among others.

‘We, as a Movement have identified 3 major problems of Nigeria today as follows: Who can unite us as a people to stop these deadly agitations, who can create wealth for our nation and engage our jobless youths to address the issue of insurgence/criminality, who will care for the weak and indigent in our society, the poor, and the needy.

‘All these have made us review the antecedents of those aspiring to lead us in 2023. But this is not also to say that our leaders’ past, did not do well or they failed our nation, but there are certain qualifications needed now under the present world situation for Nigeria and Africa at large to catch up.

‘After a thorough analysis of all possible Presidential aspirants, we found one Nigerian, luckily from the South East, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, as a true Nigerian, a detribalized Nigerian.

‘Though an Igbo man, he also loves the North and West, though a Christian, he more Moslems in his companies and foundation. According to Maitama Sule, “Rochas is uniting Nigeria through his foundation”,’ Okechukwu stated.