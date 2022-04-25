From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a N50 million cheque for Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun to purchase his nomination and expression of interest forms to enable him pursue his second term in office.

The group, under the aegis of Dapo Abiodun Mandate announced the donation of the money at a press conference held in the premises of Abiodun’s country home in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

Speaking, the convener of the group, Biyi Adeleye said, the donation was the right thing to do giving the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last three years.

He noted that, the donation also served as an endorsement of the governor’s second term bid in office

Adeleye, who is also a Special Adviser to Abiodun on Political Matters, said Abiodun must be given all the supports needed to complete the good works he has started in the state.

He noted that the governor had touched every part of the state with developmental projects and must be encouraged to not only complete the projects, but also do more for the people of the state.

“We are members of Dapo Abiodun Mandate Group having watched and worked with Governor Dapo Abiodun over last few years, we have realised that his government enjoys total approval from God and good people of Ogun State, having demonstrated that his government is a divine and deliberate government to right the wrong of the past administration by not only concentrating all projects and effort in one region or senatorial district, leaving the rest untouched.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has touched all the Senatorial districts, every local government in Ogun State.

“He also took it upon himself to complete all the abandoned projects of the past government because government is continuous.

“Hence, the Dapo Abiodun Mandate as a group is compelled to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for our principal in endorsement of his second term in office, having made us proud as a silent achiever who works his talks by not promising to do everything but doing everything he has promised.” Adeleye stated.