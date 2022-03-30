From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Emefiele Support Group (ESG) said on Wednesday that it has so far raised N67 million to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential nomination form for the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Director of Communication of the group, Benigha Ejimba, who announced this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the target of the group was to raise N100 million for the purchase of the nomination form.

Ejimba explained that their push for the CBN governor to join the 2023 presidential contest is based on their belief in his ability to lead the country effectively.

According to her, ‘ESG is peopled by thousands of citizens who have benefited in one way or the other from the numerous economic emancipation initiatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the leadership of Mr Godwin Emefiele. These are citizens who never knew the governor or any person in the hierarchy of the apex bank but qualified and benefitted from these initiatives because they are citizens, and they applied through a transparent public process.

‘As of today, we have received donations from our members of young professionals and other concerned groups to the tune of N67 million. We are hopeful that by next week, we will have succeeded in raising the sum of N100 million. This will enable us to purchase the APC Expression of Interest and presidential nomination form, which we already project this sum will be sufficient.’

She called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and party delegates to rally around Emefiele, describing him as the ‘one man capable of continuing, consolidating, expanding the progressive legacies of our President and also leading our party to victory in the next elections.’