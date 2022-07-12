From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Equity Movement Turn By Turn, a pressure group, has thrown its weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The group described the victory of the duo in the coming election as mission accomplished.

According to the group, the decision to settle for Peter Obi and his Vice was taken after its national meeting in Abuja.

In a statement issued to that effect, yesterday, which was signed by Hon Gaius Ezeh, national chairman; Oluwatuase Kolawole, director of Western Region; Dan Ejianya, director of Eastern Region and Ahmed Tukur, Northern Region director and made available to Our Correspondent, the group insisted that Obi and his Vice deserved massive support by Nigerians to get it right this time, in their opinion.

The group explained that it had done a careful study of the candidates so far and sincerely believed that Obi and his Vice were very prepared in all ramifications to bring a new Nigeria.

“A look at their personalities and achievements in the business world and their leadership qualities in Anambra State and at Baze University, respectively, you need not have a second thought to be convinced that the duo are capable of rescuing a failing (if not failed) country like Nigeria. We must thank God for raising these two gentlemen of reputable records.

“Equity Movement Turn by Turn believes that Nigerians are safer in the hands of the duo. Having studied their antecedents and pedigree, we believe that the two personalities deserve the unflinching support of every Nigerian. Our children and youths should emulate their worthy characters towards achieving a new and better Nigeria to make the country a superpower and the Giant of Africa it is called.

“Our movement stands for justice and fairness among the six geo-political zones, and for the LP to give that mandate to a credible man from South-East like Mr Peter Obi, is a welcome development and equity in practice.

“We must thank the good leaders of this nation and the patrons of Equity Movement Turn by Turn. We appreciate His Royal Majesties; Bishops; Imams and more especially the First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Prof Ango Abdullahi; former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Alh Tanko Yakasai; Dr Bitrus Poga of Middle Belt; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clerk of South-South; Chief Sen Eriobuna; Chief Engr Barth Nwibe and the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Obi and Baba-Ahmed will not administer this country alone without the good support of members of the Red and Green Chambers at the National Assembly. We must try as much as possible to support and vote for candidates of LP into these chambers,” the group said.

It prayed that God would bless Nigeria in its new rebirth to become a superpower under the watch of Obi and his vice.