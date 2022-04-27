From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group championing the presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayinka Toluwanimi Group has commenced mobilization across the six states of the South West geo political zone for the election of Tinubu.

The group has also held prayers for the victory of Tinubu in some states including Ondo, Oyo and Osun where both Christian and Islamic clerics blessed his (Tinubu) ambition.

The founder of the group, Alhaja Popoola said she founded the group in order to team up with other pro-Tinubu support groups for the victory of Tinubu in the next presidential election.

She explained that Tinubu has all it takes to lead the country, stressing that his contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be underestimated.

According to her, Asiwaju Tinubu who was one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has contributed significantly to democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking at a special prayer session held for Tinubu in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, state coordinator of the group, Hon. Khalid Ibrahim urged members of the group to work for the victory of Tinubu in the forthcoming general election.

He said Tinubu is a bridge builder and the only APC presidential aspirant who has solutions to the problems confronting the country.

Khalid who presented food items and other materials to participants at the prayer session called on the leadership of APC to consider Tinubu for the party’s presidential ticket.