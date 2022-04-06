From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group propagating the presidential ambition of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, South West for Yahaya Bello, has started mobilising for the Governor ahead of the next year’s general election.

The coordinator of the group, Dr Precious Ekundayo, in a statement issued in Akure, said the group has begun serious consultations with stakeholders in the region.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Dr Ekundayo, a former governorship candidate of the All People’s Party (APP) in Osun State and former state chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), said that over 3,000 people made up of women and youths have signified intention to work for Governor Bello in the South West.

Ekundayo who is also the current National Publicity Secretary of the PTA said the group had visited all the states in the region to mobilise support for Governor Bello.

He said the group will also visit all the traditional rulers, political leaders and socio-cultural organisations in the region to promote Bello ahead of the election.

Ekundayo encouraged the people of the South West and other parts of the country to team up for Bello to become the next president, saying as a youth, Bello has serious plans for the growth and development of the country.