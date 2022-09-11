From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National President, APC National Youth Vanguard, and former Assistant Editor with the Concern Magazine, Haruna Kabir Alfa, has said the “Change” slogan used in 2015 and 2019 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to gain the consciousness of the electorates was deliberate and remains a work in progress.

The APC National Youth Vanguard is one of the leading support groups of the APC since 2015.

Alfa disclosed this exclusively yesterday via a telephone conversation adding that the APC has performed above average after taking power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“The Party has performed above Average. We came in with a slogan of “change” as you rightly said. The Change is still in the process and we have not arrived at the final destination of the change.”

“Remember that the state of the nation before APC came into power was what necessitated such party slogan. To organize Nigerians for a stronger change. Change of a better life situation from security to agriculture to education, economy and the entire Infrastructural sectors of the country. He added.

“So I will say President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has indeed taken the country’s success destination of change to past half the journey. It now requires consolidation and that’s what Tinubu and the APC stand for.”

Describing the choice of the presidential candidate of the party if he would be accepted by the people, the Vanguard Boss said for the first time in the History of Nigeria, Since the Fourth Republic, Nigerians will be going into an election with a new dimension. For more than 20 years there won’t be an incumbent or a Buhari on the ballot.

He described Ahmed Tinubu as a development expert and progressive leader who has touched all spheres of life, both in private and public circles. He has acquired lots of experience, enough to lead Nigeria to the right destination.

“As someone who has served as the former governor of Lagos State, has the capacity to lead Nigeria to recovery. The APC administration of Muhammadu Buhari has done so much in the area of infrastructure and has contributed in the area of Security. So this is a continuation of a party and a government that would carry Nigeria across the next level and Jagaban is a good man for the job.”

Reacting to the gladiators that would be on the ballot in next year’s election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Alfa stressed that he will continue to see the opposition party as the opposition they are and not a threat.

Adding that the APC has given Nigeria a new road map since its inception, the APC has been able to move in a dimension that has given Nigeria another new normal going forward.

“All the Political actors contesting the 2023 presidential election are not in any way a threat to Jagaban, even though I will not undermine the oppositions, Nigerians will have a capable leader in the person of Tinubu. He has support from all parts of the country, so the ‘Obi-dient and the ‘Atiku-lated’ are in no way a threat to us. Because they are our friends.”

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Vanguard’s National President said Nigerians are more enlightened and more sensitized, to see the country prospering without the sentiment of ethnicity, religion or race.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a barrier or a yardstick. In 1993 we had a Muslim-Muslim ticket and were fantastic leaders whose elections were judged by the Nigerian people as the best in history.”

“So going forward, Tinubu would restore hope. He has been a former senator as a legislator and also in the executive and has done really well. You will recall that Shettima was also the governor when Boko – Haram almost took over the North East, particularly Borno State where he governed and he used his leadership skills to create peace.”

“The Muslim Muslim is an advantage towards getting the massive number of votes across the entire aspects of the country, and by God’s grace, the government of Tinubu-Shetima will take Nigeria to a life of good governance and sound Economic Progression.

On the debated age of Tinubu, Haruna said Nigerians are now more exposed and experienced, saying age is not going to be an issue, but It’s going to be about the experience and the capability.

“Age has nothing to do with this. It’s all about competency and capability. The president of the country currently is of age but has done very well for the country. So let’s look at his age as an advantage. As a measure of experience,” he stressed.