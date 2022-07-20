From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Good Governance Advocacy (GGA), Benue Forum, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to select a competent candidate for deputy governor from Apa/Agatu in Benue South senatorial district for the 2023 governorship election.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Amb Terrence Odeh Ogaba, noted that the call had become necessary because Apa/Agatu remains the only federal constituency from the Senatorial district that is yet to produce a deputy governor.

“In the past, Prince Ogiri Ajene – Oju/Obi was the deputy governor to his Excellency George Akume (1999 – 2007), Chief Ochagwu Steven Lawani, under His Excellency Gabriel Suswan (2007 – 2015) Ogbadibo/Okpokwu/Ado and presently Engr. Benson Abonu under His Excellency Samuel Ortom.

“This leaves out Apa/Agatu in Zone C and only appropriate for the APC to do justice on the matter. The Good Governance Advocacy, Benue Forum whose membership cut across political, professional and business classes is committed to lending its voice to the renaissance the Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia’s popular choice by the APC present for a better Benue in 2023.

“The APC will get it right by selecting a suitable and competent deputy from the right section, to ensure victory, since the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has failed the people in delivering good governance.

“Even at that, the PDP has chosen its deputy governorship candidate from Apa/Agatu for strategic reasons which APC should not contemplate otherwise in order to win resoundingly.”

The group urged the leadership of APC in the state led by Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Young Alhaji as well as other party elders and stakeholders to select a deputy governorship candidate from Apa/Agatu.

The group while harping on the need for the APC to select competent and experienced party loyalists and faithful like Hon Yusuf Sulaiman Elaigwu among others expressed its belief in the ability of the APC stakeholders to manage the Affairs of the party effectively, to ensure victory in 2023.