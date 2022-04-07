From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

True Democracy Restoration Movement (TDRM), an NGO, has called on the governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, to run for senator in 2023.

The group said the call has become necessary because the red chamber needs experienced politicians like Masari, who was the Speaker of the House of Representatives and two-time governor of Katsina State.

But Masari had said in an interview late last year that he was not going to run for any political position again when he leaves office as the governor in 2023.

Fielding questions from Reporters on why the group is calling on governor Masari to run, the chairman of TDRM, Alhaji Danlami Bawa said the former Speaker will be doing the nation a political disservice if he decided to remain aloof from political participation in 2023 after serving two terms as governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the TDRM chairman, ‘I understand that it was Hon Aminu Bello Masari, as the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, that teamed up with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, to truncated the third term agenda of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007. So this is the kind of personality we need in 2023 at the Senate to checkmate excesses of the executive arms of government.

‘I think governor Masari deserves some recognition and to remain in political decision making of Nigeria as he helped in killing the third term, and also saved the 2007 election because there was not going to be an election in 2007 because of rumoured third term agenda.

‘So we are calling on governor Masari to run for the Senatorial seat not because we love him more than the country but because we love the country more than him. The country needs his experience ever than before.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Governor Masari is a man who does not believe in throwing the country into chaos. He is a leader who is always ready to be friendly to a constituted authority and ready to make sacrifices because of the peaceful coexistence of the nation. We know that only God would touch his heart to accept our selfless demand of him and we pray God touches his heart to accept the request.’