From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, Justice and Equity Group (JEG), has charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the North in the interest of fairness and justice.

The group, in a statement by its chairman and former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Muktar, said the South has produced the President on the platform of the PDP for a total of 14 years, against two years by the North.

The group also stated that it will be in the best interest interest of opposition party to throw its presidential ticket open to all qualified aspirants, so as to increase its chances of winning the 2023 polls.

The group, which was reacting to a statement by former Edo State Commissioner of Information, Kassim Afegbua, asking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to jettison his presidential ambition, in favour of a Southern candidate, said it is undemocratic to ask anyone not to pursue his aspiration.

The group stated:

‘Politics in Nigeria, under the 1999 Constitution, is played by political Parties, not interest groups, geopolitical groups or even individuals. It is political parties that can field candidates. Nigeria as an entity cannot field a candidate. The North or South cannot field a candidate too.

‘It is disingenuous for any one to mix up the fortunes and tactics of the political parties.

‘In the APC, President Buhari from the North is about to complete 8 years, so it is perfectly normal for APC to look for a candidate from the Southern part of the country to fly its flag in 2023.

‘The matter is not the same in PDP , which is a distinct political party, governed by its rules and traditions. In PDP, under its constitution the principle of zoning and rotation is respected.

‘President Obasanjo from the South held office as President for 8 years. By an accident of history, President Goodluck Jonathan from the South has also held the office of President for 6 years. This is a cumulative period of 14 years that the Presidency of Nigeria under PDP has been domiciled in the South.

‘The Northern part of Nigeria has held the Presidency of Nigeria under PDP for less than three years under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

‘So, where is the justice, equity and fairness in the demand that the PDP should chose their presidential candidate from the South?

‘It makes no political sense and no amount of propaganda can change the facts. PDP is not APC. PDP members should not be confused with the politics of APC.’