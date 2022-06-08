From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anambra Central People’s Forum has alleged conspiracy against Sen Victor Umeh by the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) during the party’s Anambra Central Senatorial primary election, which resulted in his defeat by Hon Dozie Nwankwo.

The group said it had endorsed his subsequent defection to Labour Party, (LP).

Condemning the alleged conspiracy, the chairman of the Forum, Mr Chris Achebe said that the Anambra Central Senatorial district primary election was flawed as victory was given to the highest bidder in collaboration with the party hierarchy.

“So we endorse Umeh’s defection to Labour Party from where he will achieve his ambition of clinching the Senatorial seat. He is unstoppable to clinch the Senatorial seat, he has been there before and should be allowed to continue to provide quality representation to the people”

“Within few years he was in the Red Chamber he was able to make a positive impact by providing dividends of democracy to the people.”

Recall that Umeh accused the APGA leadership of conspiracy against him during the APGA Anambra Central Senatorial district primary election in which Hon. Dozie Nwankwo defeated him with 162 votes against Umeh’s 151 votes out of 320 votes cast.

Umeh while expressing satisfaction with his new party, (LP), said that the APGA primary election was flawed as it was won by the highest bidder with the assistance of the party hierarchy.

“Party leaders worked against me and when they saw that their intimidating antics were not working, they resorted to sharing $1,000, $800 and $600 to delegates.”

On his new party, he described it as soul-lifting, adding that it had reunited him with the LP Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, recalling that the duo were formerly in APGA.

“What has happened now is that the door that was temporarily closed has been opened. The decision on who will represent Anambra Central Senatorial district will be made by the people and not a handful of persons who will be sharing money,” he stated.

