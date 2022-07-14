From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group, Int’l College of Democracy and Human Rights has written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, through INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye to address areas that can cause disenfranchisement and rigging of the 2023 presidential election.

The group in the letter released in Enugu on Thursday said it has uncovered 20 citizens’ disenfranchisement and 10 election rigging plots ahead of the 2023 general Elections particularly the Presidential segment and called on the electoral commission to address them.

A total of 132 democracy and human rights experts drawn from within and beyond the borders of Nigeria endorsed the expert letter coordinated by Board Chairman of International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), Emeka Umeagbalasi.

Those who endorsed the letter included 40 renowned Professors, two respected US and Swiss citizens involved in International Democracy and Human Rights Campaigns; 10 International Scholars with expertise in International Diplomacy and Creative and New Media; 20 Doctorate Degree holders, over 20 lawyers, 19 indigenous Northern Clerics, 14 prominent Eastern Nigerian Democracy and Human Rights CSO Leaders and other respected Democracy Campaigners who are also experts in various disciplines.

In the letter, members of the College reminded the INEC Chairman that going by several provisions in the country’s Constitution and other regional and international instruments acceded to, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ratified and domesticated by Nigeria in 1983 and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ratified in 1993); it is their collective expert duty and responsibility to ensure that all citizens of voting age irrespective of tribe, gender, class and religion; wishing to be registered, are registered as eligible voters by the Commission, issued with PVCs and allowed and protected to conscientiously vote for candidates of their choice especially in the next elections. particularly the Presidential segment.

The group said citizens of voting age in Nigeria with requisite qualifications and capacities must also be protected to be voted for and boldly stated that it is the fundamental human right of all citizens of voting age to undeniably be allowed and protected to participate in electoral or political process regardless of their tribe, religion, gender and class.

Exposing 20 disenfranchisement plots against tens of millions of eligible voters in Nigeria as the 2023 elections gets underway, the group listed the alleged the shrinking of delineation of constituencies, registration and voting centers targeted at a particular ethno-religious group or groups on the grounds of their tribe or religion .

“Provision of inadequate manpower and machines for registration and their deployment in non Muslim areas especially South-East and South-South and malfunctioning of voters’ registration machines targeted at a particular ethno-religious group/groups in the Northern and Southern areas among others.”

The College also said it has exposed 10 rigging plots ahead of the presidential segment of the 2023 general elections which they noted included militarization of election arenas so as to frighten voters and scare them away targeted at their tribe and religion

“The instigation of group violence and other coordinated attacks against members of a particular voting population on the grounds of their faith and tribe for purpose of massively disenfranchising them, as was widely the case in non native areas of Lagos, Kano, Plateau, FCT, Kaduna and others in the 2019 Presidential and Governorship Elections and padding up by malicious electoral officials using crooked computer software, of voting figures and inflation of results to favor the favored candidates among others.”

The college finally presented a 10 –point demand to INEC which included a demand for a world press conference by the Commission in the next seven days from Friday, 15th July 2022 critically responding to all the issues raised and outlining how to tackle them headlong including reversal of the 20 citizens’ disenfranchisement and 10 election rigging plots, if true.

“Addressing the issue of registration of aliens across borders including Southern Niger Republic and closing of same and immediate deletion from the National Register of Voters of those already captured, if true and public disclosure by the Commission on registration of minors in the North including their percentage representation in the National Register of Voters and their immediate deletion from the Register”

The group also called for the total discontinuation of double policies for North and South in the registration of voters and conduct of elections proper and adoption of one policy across board and a convenient and stress free issuance of PVCs to over 20m citizens not yet issued with PVCs since 2019 according to INEC sources and timely printing and distribution of PVCs to all the newly registered voters to enable them vote in the Feb 2023 Presidential Election among others.

The two respected American and Swiss Democracy and Human Rights Campaigners that consented to the letter included Chief John Gregg and Mr. Bernhard Wanner.

Prominent among the 40 renowned Professors involved are Prof Uzodinma Nwala, President of the AlaIgbo Dev Foundation (ADF), Prof Justin Akujieze, Board Chair of Ekwenche Research Institute, USA, Prof Obasi Igwe, a retired renowned Prof of Political Science, Prof Barr Isaac Worigji, Prof Barr Bassey Ephraim, Prof Isaac Okeme, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Chairman of World Igbo Congress, Dr Prof Jerry Chidozie Chukwuokolo, Prof Justus Chidi and Criminology Prof Paul Obianoso.

Among the 20 Doctorate Degree holders are Law Mefor of Igbo Bu Igbo, Ngozi Odumako of Nzuko Umunna, Patrick A. Mbum of a Federal University in South-South Nigeria; Nwamaka Iguh Esquire, Ngozi Chuma-Umeh Esquire, Moses Nwaigwe and Odogwu Emeka Odogwu.

Leading International Scholars involved include Ambassador Uche Ajulu-Okeke, Mazi Amadiebube Mbama, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke of Njenje New Media, UK, Ositadimma Aguh, Chris Maduka, Luke Nwannunu, (USA) and Austin Okeke Esquire.

Top among Eastern Nigerian Democracy and Human Rights CSO Leaders are Emeka Umeagbalasi, Criminologist and Intersociety Boss; Abia Onyeike, former Government Commissioner in Ebonyi State and veteran Rights CSO Leader, Okezie Kelechi, PhD, Aloysius Emeka Attah (Southeast CLO), Chilos Godsent (INC), Zulu Ofoelue, Vincent Ezekwueme, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka (Ohanaeze Youth Council) and Nelson Nnanna Nwafor.

Among the 19 respected indigenous Northern clerics are Rev Dr Ahaz Taye, Prof Kaleb Fili, Bishop Ibrahim Dauda, Rev Dr Agoso A. Bamayi and Baba Dikko.

Respected Lawyers involved include Barristers Efuru Nwapa-Obua (UK) and Raphael Ndubuisi Nwosu (UK); Chidinma Udegbunam, Chinwe Umeche, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Ndidiamaka Bernard, Justus Uche Ijeoma, Retired Captain Casmir Nwafor, Ezekwike Chekwube Violet and Walson Nkechi Nduka. Others involved are Engineer Mrs. Chinyere Obika, a respected Chemical Engineer, Engineer Ikenweoke Nwandu (Renowned Computer Security Engineer), Architect Eric Eyituche of ADF, Mazi Izundu Chigbo (Atama Ajali), Maazi Cyril Nwachukwu (USA), Alphonsus Ejiofor Eze, (Newspaper Editor), Onitsha, Ajanobi Chinweike Achilles, a respected Hydrogeologist, PhD (in view) and Honorary Doctor Emeh Chukwudi, CEO, Devine Crown Ltd., Onitsha among others.