From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The hope of the member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Obinna Chidoka to take another shot at the lower Chamber of the National Assembly received a massive boost weekend with grassroots groups known as Concerned Umu Idemili and 2023 Gate Keepers giving their nod for him to represent the Constituency for another four years.

The dual groups in a statement signed by Ifeanyi Nwanze and Mike Tobenna Okeke for both groups and made available to journalists noted that they were backing Chidoka to return to the House because they are comfortable with his quality representation so far to the people of Idemili North/South at Abuja hence no need changing a winning ranking member at the House.

According to the groups, “first of all let us inform that he is doing well in all facet of representation such as being consistently active in the affairs of the House both on the floor and in oversight functions. More interesting is attracting dividends of democracy to the Constituents in the area of empowerment of youth and women with jobs and working materials such as tricycles popularly known as Keke, sewing machines, hair dresser and other things including attracting road projects” .

The groups explained that the second reason for throwing their weight behind Chidoka’s return to the House is that going by records on how the seat has been rotating between Idemili North and South, it is still the turn of Idemili North where Chidoka comes from to occupy the seat and not the turn of Idemili South.

The groups in a bid to keep the record straight chronicled how the Federal House seat has been rotating through Idemili North and South since 1999 stating with dated facts that Idemili South has occupied the seat for 14 years through Jerry Ugokwe and Charles Odedo while Idemili North has occupied it for 10years through Obinna Chidoka, Dr Christian Okeke and Ifeanyi Ibezi respectively therefore said it still remain the turn of Idemili North in 2023.

