From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The political popularity of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the weekend received a boost as groups embarked on a rally which eventually turned carnival in his favour and other candidates in Kaduna State.

The group, BAT Presidential Actualization Movement (BAT-PAM) in collaboration with 100% Focus on Jagaban Movement had mobilised scores for the political rally in favour of Tinubu, his running mate Ibrahim Kashim Shettima, Kaduna governorship candidate, Uba Sani and Muhammed Sani Dattijo and Bello El-Rufai who are contesting for the senate and the federal house of representatives respectfully.

In an interview with newsmen at the sideline of the rally which took off from popular NEPA roundabout through Leventis underpass and terminated at Abuja roundabout by Ahmadu Bello way, Director General and National Coordinator, BAT-PAM, Abdulhakeem Adejumo-Ajeseku described Tinubu as best option among those seeking the highest political office in the country.

According to him, “we are all out to encourage Nigerians to ensure that they are participatory in all the electoral processes up to the polling unit because our principals in persons of Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima have what it takes to pilot Nigeria.

“They have sufficient track records. They are indefatigable, sociable, competent and result oriented and to this end they are good product that we need to go all out to sell.

“They have done it before as senators, as executive governors and by the grace of Almighty God, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to be the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are looking to give nothing less than 4.5 million votes to our Principal as well as Senator Uba Sani, Muhammad Sani Dattijo and Bello Elrufai.

On his part, Northwest Coordinator of 100% Focus on Jagaban Movement, Abubakar Sadiq Tanimu said, “we are a social vehicle who decided to see amongst all candidates who has the pedigree, antecedent and the capacity to move this nation forward.

“After our scientific analysis, we decided to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Kashim Shettima zeroing down on their previous experience both in the executive and legislative capacities and capabilities.

“So, for the sanctity and sanity of this country, we believe as a group that power should be shifted to the south and of all the candidates from the south, we saw that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the credentials, antecedent and capacity in terms of human capital, infrastructure development and wealth creation that is why we decided to support him,” he added.